Thunderbirds Drop Road Game to Zydeco

Published on March 8, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Twin City Thunderbirds News Release







BATON ROUGE, LA. - The Twin City Thunderbirds dropped a road game Sunday to the Baton Rouge Zydeco by a final score of 4-2. Jack Johansen and Kayson Gallant each netted a goal for Twin City during the loss. The Thunderbirds return to action Friday, March 13th at 7:05pm ET in a home game against the Athens Rock Lobsters.

Curtis Hansen opened the scoring in Sunday's game with an even-strength goal for the Zydeco at 9:42 of the 1st period. Blake Keller collected an assist on the scoring play. Twin City responded with two goals in the final three minutes of the opening period to take a one-goal lead in the matchup. Jack Johansen scored his first goal as a Thunderbird at 17:36 of the 1st period. The goal was netted even-strength, and was assisted by Dominic Dumas and James Farmer.

Kayson Gallant scored his first goal as a Thunderbird with sixteen seconds left in the period to give the Thunderbirds a 2-1 advantage in the battle. Gallant's goal was scored even-strength, and was assisted by Roman Kraemer. Twin City outshot Baton Rouge by a 16-10 margin during the 1st period, and the Thunderbirds entered the 2nd period with a one-goal advantage in the matchup.

The lone goal of Sunday's middle period was netted shorthanded by Jake Cox. The scoring play by Cox was at 5:16 of the 2nd period, and was assisted by Scott Shorrock. Twin City was outshot by an 8-5 margin during the 2nd period, and Sunday's 3rd period began with the game tied 2-2.

Blake Keller scored a goal just over a minute into Sunday's final period to give Baton Rouge a one-goal lead in the battle. The goal was netted at 1:15 of the 3rd period, and was assisted by Steven Ford and Curtis Hansen. The final goal of Sunday's contest was scored into an empty net by Narek Aleksanyan with less than a minute to play. Twin City dropped the game by a final score of 4-2, and fell to 20-23-1 on the season. The Thunderbirds were outshot by a 7-5 margin during the 3rd period, but outshot the Zydeco by an overall margin of 26-25 during the matchup.

Boris Babik dropped the game in net for Twin City in a 21-save-on-24-shot performance. Edward Coffey won the game in goal for Baton Rouge by making 24 saves on 26 shots during the contest.

The Thunderbirds return home on Friday, March 13th for NASCAR Night against the Athens Rock Lobsters. Every fan in attendance will receive a Thunderbirds-NASCAR poster, and the puck will drop at 7:35pm ET. The Thunderbirds will also wear specialty jerseys during the matchup that will be auctioned off following the contest. The game is presented by Gatsby's Pub. Tickets may be purchased online at WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. https://tinyurl.com/ThunderbirdsNASCARNightTickets

Twin City is currently offering a special ticket discount through FEVO to celebrate the historic double gold sweep in Milano Cortino for the United States Men's and Women's Hockey Teams. Three tiers of pricing (Gold, Silver, Bronze) are available. The Gold Tier includes two blue section tickets for $46, a nod to the United States' Men's team winning Gold at the Olympics for the first time in forty-six years. Silver Tier pricing includes two red section tickets for $33 in honor of United States Women's Captain Hillary Knight's team record of thirty-three points recorded in the Olympics. The Bronze Tier includes two white section tickets for $20.26, a nod to this year's historic performance by each United States hockey team in the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. https://www.gofevo.com/group/Olympicdiscount

Tickets to home games at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena may be purchased online by visiting WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.