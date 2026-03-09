Thunderbirds Acquire Bondy, Crowder, from Scarecrows

Published on March 9, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Twin City Thunderbirds News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Twin City Thunderbirds have acquired defenseman Grant Bondy and forward Cole Crowder from the Topeka Scarecrows in exchange for defenseman Josh Labelle. The transaction between the two organizations was completed ahead of today's Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) trade deadline.

Grant Bondy, 27, Defenseman, of Newport, Michigan, has skated in forty-one FPHL games this season for various member clubs. He played one game with the Watertown Wolves, twenty-three games with the Biloxi Breakers, and most recently, seventeen games with the Topeka Scarecrows. He has recorded seven assists to this point in the 2025-2026 regular season. Bondy made his professional hockey debut on October 11th, 2025, in Watertown's 7-3 home loss to the Binghamton Black Bears. He played five seasons collegiately, two for Aurora University (NCAA DIII, Aurora, Illinois), and most recently, three for Florida Gulf Coast University (ACHA DII, Fort Meyers, Florida). Bondy appeared in fifty-seven games in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) prior to his collegiate career. He skated in forty-eight games with the Shreveport Mudbugs (NAHL, Shreveport, Louisiana) and nine games with the Odessa Jackalopes (NAHL, Odessa, Texas). His AAA hockey career included multiple seasons with both the Compuware (AAA, Plymouth, Michigan) and Belle Tire (AAA, Chelsea, Michigan) programs in his home state of Michigan. Bondy is 5'10", 170 lbs., and is a righthanded shot.

Cole Crowder, 23, Defenseman, of Sudbury, Ontario, has played in over seventy professional hockey games following his collegiate and junior career. He skated for the Worcester Railers (ECHL, Worcester, Massachusetts), Peoria Rivermen (SPHL, Peoria, Illinois), and Quad City Storm (SPHL, Moline, Illinois) last year in his debut pro season. He played fourteen games this year with the Fayetteville Marksmen (SPHL, Fayetteville, North Carolina). Crowder also skated in games with the Biloxi Breakers and Topeka Scarecrows during his time in the FPHL this year. He scored seven goals and notched ten assists for seventeen total points in fifteen games played with the Breakers earlier this season. Crowder made his FPHL debut on October 11th, 2025, in Biloxi's 9-5 road loss to the Monroe Moccasins. Prior to his time in professional hockey, Crowder played for various organizations, including Sault College (ACHA DII, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario), the Greater Sudbury Cubs (NOJHL, Sudbury, Ontario), and Orillia Terriers (PJCHL, Orillia, Ontario). He is 6'5", 220 lbs., and is a lefthanded shot.

Josh Labelle, 26, Defenseman, of Mississauga, Ontario, was acquired by the Thunderbirds on November 13th, 2025, from the Danbury Hat Tricks in exchange for financial considerations. Labelle scored two goals and recorded thirteen assists for fifteen total points with Danbury earlier this season. He scored four goals and recorded twenty-two assists for twenty-six total points during his time with Twin City. Labelle also previously skated for the Columbus River Dragons and Watertown Wolves prior to his time with the Hat Tricks and Thunderbirds. Prior to playing professional hockey, he skated for the Bradford Bulls (GMHL, Bradford, Ontario), Temiscaming Titans (GMHL, Temiscaming, Québec), and Ville-Marie Pirates (GMHL, Ville-Marie, Québec). Labelle is 6'6", 220 lbs., and is a lefthanded shot.

The Thunderbirds return home on Friday, March 13th for NASCAR Night against the Athens Rock Lobsters. Every fan in attendance will receive a Thunderbirds-NASCAR poster, and the puck will drop at 7:35pm ET. The Thunderbirds will also wear specialty jerseys during the matchup that will be auctioned off following the contest. The game is presented by Gatsby's Pub. Tickets may be purchased online at WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. https://tinyurl.com/ThunderbirdsNASCARNightTickets

Twin City is currently offering a special ticket discount through FEVO to celebrate the historic double gold sweep in Milano Cortino for the United States Men's and Women's Hockey Teams.

Tickets to home games at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena may be purchased online by visiting WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).







