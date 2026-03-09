Zydeco Earn Sunday Win to Close Three-Game Weekend Series with Twin City Thunderbirds

Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release







BATON ROUGE, LA - The Baton Rouge Zydeco capped off a three-game weekend series against the Twin City Thunderbirds with a 4-2 comeback victory on Sunday afternoon at the Raising Cane's River Center, salvaging the final game after a pair of closely contested losses earlier in the weekend.

The series opened Friday night with Baton Rouge jumping out to a strong early lead. Matej Palfy opened the scoring midway through the first period before Tyler Larwood struck just 21 seconds later to give the Zydeco a quick 2-0 advantage. Twin City responded with three goals in the second period, including a late power-play tally, to complete a comeback and take a 3-2 victory. Zydeco goaltender Bailey Stephens turned aside 36 shots while facing sustained pressure throughout the game.

Saturday's matchup saw the Thunderbirds again take control early with two first-period power-play goals. Baton Rouge pushed back in the second period when Scott Shorrock scored with assists from Bailey Morrissette and Jake Cox, cutting the deficit to 2-1. Twin City extended its lead to 4-1 in the third period before the Zydeco mounted a late push. Kim Miettinen scored to pull Baton Rouge within two before Shorrock struck on the power play with helpers from Cox and Nick Ketola to make it a one-goal game. Despite several late chances with the net empty, Baton Rouge fell 4-3, with Stephens making 38 saves on 42 shots.

The Zydeco responded Sunday afternoon with a resilient performance to close the series. Curtis Hansen opened the scoring midway through the first period, but Twin City answered with two late goals in the frame to take a 2-1 lead into intermission. Baton Rouge evened the game early in the second period when Jake Cox scored shorthanded off a feed from Shorrock, tying the game at 2-2.

Momentum carried into the third period as Blake Keller gave the Zydeco the lead early in the frame with assists from Heath Ford and Hansen. With the Thunderbirds pressing late, Narek Aleksanyan sealed the victory with an empty-net goal in the final minute. Keller finished with a goal and an assist and was named the game's first star, while Cox and Aleksanyan also earned star honors.

The Zydeco now turn their attention to a three-game homestand against the Monroe Moccasins at the Raising Cane's River Center.







