Zydeco Sweep Topeka with Comeback Win and Dominant Saturday Performance

Published on March 6, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release







TOPEKA, KS - The Baton Rouge Zydeco capped off a successful road trip with a two-game sweep of the Topeka Scarecrows at Landon Arena, rallying for a 3-2 comeback victory on Friday before earning a convincing 4-1 win on Saturday night.

Friday: Zydeco Rally Late for 3-2 Comeback

The weekend opened with a resilient performance from Baton Rouge, as the Zydeco erased a two-goal deficit to defeat Topeka 3-2.

The Scarecrows struck first in the opening period before adding another early in the second to take a 2-0 lead. Baton Rouge began to claw back late in the middle frame when Scott Shorrock found the back of the net at 17:19, assisted by Jake Cox and Heath Ford, cutting the deficit to one.

The Zydeco continued to push in the third period. Austin Weber tied the game at 5:37 with assists from Curtis Hansen and Matej Palfy, setting the stage for the game-winner.

Midway through the final period, Jake Cox delivered the decisive goal at 14:41, finishing a play set up by Ilnur Madiarov and Shorrock to give Baton Rouge its first lead of the night.

Goaltender Bailey Stephens was outstanding between the pipes, turning aside 35 shots to help secure the comeback victory despite Baton Rouge being outshot 37-25. Stephens was named the game's second star, while Cox earned first star honors with a goal and an assist.

Saturday: Stephens Shines in 4-1 Victory

The Zydeco carried their momentum into Saturday night, jumping out to an early lead and never looking back in a 4-1 win over the Scarecrows.

Baton Rouge struck three times in the first period to seize control of the game. Don Carter Jr. opened the scoring at 6:11, followed by a goal from Blake Keller at 12:18. Curtis Hansen extended the lead to 3-0 late in the period with help from Kim Miettinen and Keller.

Topeka managed to cut the deficit to 3-1 midway through the second period, but the Zydeco defense held firm.

Early in the third, Narek Aleksanyan sealed the victory with a goal at 6:33, assisted by Bailey Morrissette and Keller.

Stephens once again delivered a stellar performance in net, stopping 45 shots and earning first star honors as Baton Rouge weathered heavy pressure from the Scarecrows, who outshot the Zydeco 46-21 on the night. Keller added a three-point performance (1G, 2A), while Aleksanyan contributed a goal and an assist.

Up Next

The Zydeco return home next weekend as they continue their push toward the postseason, looking to build on a strong road performance that showcased resilience, timely scoring, and standout goaltending from Stephens.







