Zydeco Battle Hard But Fall Twice in Columbus

Published on January 26, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus, GA - The Baton Rouge Zydeco wrapped up a tough two-game road weekend against the Columbus River Dragons, dropping both contests despite strong individual efforts and stretches of competitive play.

On Friday night, the Zydeco erased an early deficit and stayed within striking distance but ultimately fell 6-4. Columbus scored five times in the second period to take control, but Baton Rouge answered with goals from Bailey Bilney-Morrissette and Dmitry Kuznetsov to pull even at 2-2 midway through the frame. Bilney-Morrissette finished the night with a goal and an assist, while Heath Ford and Curtis Hansen added third-period goals to keep the Zydeco pushing until the final horn.

Saturday's rematch proved more difficult as Columbus claimed a 5-0 shutout victory. Zydeco goaltender Trevor Babin delivered a strong performance between the pipes, stopping 31 shots, but the River Dragons broke through with three second-period goals and added two more in the third. Columbus applied sustained pressure throughout the night, outshooting Baton Rouge 60-31.

Despite the results, the Zydeco showed resilience across the weekend, generating consistent offense at even strength on Friday and receiving solid goaltending on Saturday. Baton Rouge will look to regroup and build on those positives as the team returns home and prepares for its next stretch of games.







