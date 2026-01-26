Wolves Host Prowlers for the First Time this Season

Published on January 26, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Watertown Wolves News Release







For the first time this season, the Port Huron Prowlers will visit the Watertown Municipal Arena for a weekend battle with the Wolves. The only previous meeting between the teams took place back in the second weekend of the season. when the Wolves and Prowlers split a pair of games at McMoran Place in Port Huron, MI. For the Wolves, it will be a chance to get back into the win column after a couple of tough outings last weekend, despite the outstanding play of goalkeeper Matt Lenz both nights.

Port Huron will enter the weekend following two wins this past week, while continuing to hold onto the second spot in the Empire Division. Wolves head coach Justin Coachman continues to experiment with different lines trying to create more offense, including the addition of forward Tyler Dellina to the roster, while also having to work around a few minor injuries and player call ups. The Prowlers are lead by Alex Johnson with 6 goals and 26 assists for 32 points, with FPHL veteran Matt Graham adding 14 goals and 15 assists for 29 points. The back end has been anchored by the great play of goalkeeper Cooper Reid who is currently carrying a 2.29 goals against average along with 16 wins on the season, including 2 shutouts.

The doors open both nights at 6:00pm with the puck drop slated for 7:30. Don't forget to visit the Wolves Den for all your game day merchandise and collectables. If you can't get to the arena, you can find the exclusive live broadcast of all Wolves games on rumble.com, powered by Steve Weed Productions







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.