Wolves Take on Hat Tricks and Prowlers in 3-Night Home Game Showdown

Published on March 11, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Wolves enter the weekend with three chances to get back into the win column. The action will kick off Friday night when Watertown hosts a familiar foe for the fourteenth time this season when the Danbury Hat Tricks visit the Watertown Municipal Arena, with the puck drop slated for 7:30. The Wolves have six wins and seven losses in this seasons previous meetings with the Hat Tricks.

Anton Rubstov continues to pace the Hat Tricks with nineteen goals and nineteen assists for thirty eight points in thirty six games played. Danbury's second leading point getter Austan Bellefeuille will be missing from the lineup as he has been recently added to the injured reserve list.

Kyle Penton has become a solid number one goalie for the Hat Tricks with a 3.16 goals against average and a .916 save percentage.

On Saturday night and Sunday evening the Port Huron Prowlers make their second stop of the season in Watertown. The two teams have met four times already with the Prowlers holding a three to one edge over the Wolves in those games.

The Prowlers are lead by Alex Johnson with nine goals and thirty four assists for forty three points, while veteran Matt Graham has added sixteen goals and twenty six assists for forty two points. The Prowlers have been backstopped by the outstanding play of goalkeeper Reid Cooper with 2.24 goals against and a .929 save percentage.

For the Wolves, the back end recently welcomed netminder Ricardo Gonzalez to help beef up the defense with his 3.56 GAA and .883 save percentage.

The Wolves offense continues to rely heavily on Russian linemates Egor Filippov and Yefim Mishkin to lead the team in scoring. Filippov enters the weekend with fifty six points while Mishkin has a solid forty five points in the second spot. Meanwhile, Darion Benchich has quietly climbed the point ladder for Watertown with forty two points of his own.

Friday night is country night in Watertown while Saturday night will be Watertown Goes Green night. Doors open both nights at 6:00 with the games starting at 7:30.

Sunday afternoon is Hawaiian Night with the game slated for 4:30 with the doors opening at 3:00.

If you can't get to the arena, remember all Wolves games are broadcast exclusively on rumble.com, powered by Steve Weed Production.







