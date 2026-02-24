Chernyuk to Danbury, Gonzalez to Wolves
Published on February 24, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Watertown Wolves News Release
The Watertown Wolves want to send a thunderous THANK YOU to Konstantin Chernyuk - a man with a ton of upside and a motor that never quit.
The Danbury Hat Tricks aren't just getting a hockey player - they're getting compete level, character, and grit.
Watertown will miss your presence in the locker room and under the lights on game night. Keep climbing. Keep grinding.
