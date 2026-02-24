Chernyuk to Danbury, Gonzalez to Wolves

Published on February 24, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Watertown Wolves News Release







The Watertown Wolves want to send a thunderous THANK YOU to Konstantin Chernyuk - a man with a ton of upside and a motor that never quit.

The Danbury Hat Tricks aren't just getting a hockey player - they're getting compete level, character, and grit.

Watertown will miss your presence in the locker room and under the lights on game night. Keep climbing. Keep grinding.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.