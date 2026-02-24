River Dragons Bring in Lare Pahtayken from Biloxi

COLUMBUS, GA. - The Columbus River Dragons announced today that the club has acquired defenseman Lare Pahtayken and additional considerations from the Biloxi Breakers in exchange for forward Chiwetin Blacksmith.

Pahtayken, 22, comes to Columbus following 31 combined games with the Blue Ridge Bobcats, Topeka Scarecrows, and Biloxi Breakers this season, having accumulated five points (one goal, four assists).

At 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, Pahtayken is a commanding presence on the blue line, blending a physical edge with smooth skating and steady defensive awareness. The native of Onion Lake, Saskatchewan made his professional debut last year with the Watertown Wolves, appearing in 12 games and tallying five points.

"We're committed to getting bigger, stronger, and harder to play against on the blue line," River Dragons COO Jeff Croop said. "From what we saw of Lare earlier this season, he brings exactly the kind of presence and edge we're looking for."

