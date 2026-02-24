Nathan Balkwill Returning to the River Dragons

COLUMBUS, GA. - The Columbus River Dragons announced today that defenseman Nathan Balkwill is returning to the club, effective immediately.

Balkwill, 26, has skated in eight games with Columbus this year, posting one assist and a +2 rating from the backend. The Coldwater, Ontario native is amidst his third year with the River Dragons, having accumulated 20 points in 87 games with the club, having consistently been a staple on defense.

