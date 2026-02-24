Prowlers Sweep the Weekend, 4-1

Published on February 24, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Topeka Scarecrows News Release







After falling twice this weekend Topeka looked to close the gap with the Prowlers and put themselves back within a point of second place in the Empire division. The Scarecrows have a long 7 weeks remaining in the season with countless miles of travel and look to take advantage of the home crowd and support of the Topeka faithful.

Before this game started it appeared to be headed for a donnybrook, but after a fight between Ben Brockway and Avery Smith two seconds in the action became the focus and for the third night in a row Port Huron found the back of the net first as Reginald Millette sent a shot off the foot of a Scarecrows defender that took an odd path and found its way behind Sammy Bernard to give the Prowlers a 1-0 lead at 15:43 of the period.

In the middle frame it didn't take long as the Prowlers entered on a power play and Lukas Lacny took full advantage of the manpower advantage as he waited by the side of the net for a rebound opportunity to hit off Bernard who was sprawled out and Lacny put it behind for the 2-0 lead just 1:23 into the period.

Topeka's Connor Lind found third period magic again as with the goalie pulled on a delayed penalty Lind ripped a shot from the top of the circle and made it a 2-1 game just 3:05 into the period. A little later at 10:56 Jamie Bucell found the net to give Port Huron back their two goal lead 3-1. Millette scored his second of the game with the empty net with 25 seconds to go.

Bernard stopped 31 of 34 in the loss.

Topeka returns home to battle the Baton Rouge Zydeco next Friday night at 7:05pm. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster or at the Cable Dahmer Box Office.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.