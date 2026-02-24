Hat Tricks Help Dogs with No Names

Published on February 24, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Last week, Dogs With No Names (Perros Sin Nombre) continued its mission of caring for stray dogs and cats, as well as pets whose owners cannot afford critical medical treatment.

The foundation teamed up with the Danbury Hat Tricks during Pups, Paws and Pucks earlier this season on November 22nd to host a fundraiser that helped financially support the spaying and neutering of over 650 dogs and cats in Honduras last week.

Because of this partnership and the generosity of the Hat Tricks community, hundreds of animals will now have a healthier future and help reduce the suffering of homeless street animals. Every veterinarian animal hospital worker, volunteers and pays their own expenses in order to complete this goal.

If you would like to learn more about this shelter and mission - or contribute to this meaningful cause - please visit Perros Sin Nombre online or donate directly at:

https://www.paypal.com/US/fundraiser/charity/3289837

Every cent goes directly toward the care of homeless street animals and pets in need.

Thank you for making a difference.







