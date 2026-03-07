Hat Tricks Down Bobcats to Climb Within 5 Pts of Playoffs

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks narrowly defeated the Blue Ridge Bobcats tonight by a score of 2-1. With the win, Danbury now trails Blue Ridge by 8 points for the 4th and final playoff spot in the empire division.

Despite being outshot 30-42, Danbury secured the win off the back of goaltender Kyle Penton. The rookie posted another stellar outing, making 41 saves off 42 shots faced, earning him the 1st star of the night.

Early in the first period, the Hat Tricks capitalized off a powerplay opportunity to take an early lead. Under 26 seconds into the man-advantage, Genaro Fronduto found Eli Rivers cross-ice in the low circle, freeing the Vermont native to fire a shot past Anthony Shrum at 5:18 for his 17th goal of the season. Danbury took their lead into the intermission despite being outshot 10-19.

Halfway through the second, Anton Rubtsov won the puck along the half wall, skating around the net before tucking home a neat wraparound goal at 12:39.

In the third period, the Bobcats did their best to keep it interesting, surviving a 5-on-3 on the penalty kill and continuing to put shots on net. Blue Ridge scored on the powerplay at 17:15 off a Nicholas Stuckless shot in front, but despite hitting the post in the final minutes, the Hat Tricks survived and came out with the win.

The Hat Tricks and Bobcats will play the second game of their weekend series on Saturday night at the Danbury Ice Arena. Puck drop is set for 7pm.

