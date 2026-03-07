Prowlers Get Second Shut out of Indiana in a Week

For the second time in four meetings, the Port Huron Prowlers shut out the Indiana Sentinels. A week after Bailey Huber blanked the Sentinels in Indiana, Reid Cooper stopped everything he saw in a 3-0 win at McMorran Place on March 6.

"I can't give my team enough credit," Cooper said. "They really limited the chances tonight, blocking shots. You saw [Jamie Bucell] with a big one in the third, [Ben Brockway] never gets credit but he's blocking shots every game. Just a really good team effort and that's how we want to play."

The game started with fireworks as fights broke out off the first three puck drops. Alex Johnson and Richard Colarusso went first followed by Austin Fetterly vs Noah Bradburn before Ben Brockway and Seth Bacon battled at center ice.

The first half of the game came and went without a goal but Port Huron struck shortly after the midway point. On a power play, Alex Johnson worked the puck low to Matt Graham who fed Lukas Lacny on the back door. Lacny tapped home his 12th of the season.

The Prowlers got another power play late in the period and Bucell ripped a high-glove shot for his fourth goal in the last five games.

Reggie Millette hit the empty net from his defensive zone to seal the deal late in the third.

Johnson finished with two assists and leads Port Huron with 33 this season. Cooper made 19 saves in the shutout win.

Chris Curr stopped 38 shots but took the loss.

The Prowlers and Sentinels battle for a fifth-straight time on March 7 at 7:05 P.M. at McMorran Place. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.







