IceCats Earn Shootout Point in Thriller against Athens

Published on March 6, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

FLORENCE, SC - The Pee Dee IceCats never led but rallied to tie the Athens Rock Lobsters four times, including Alex Legkov's game-tying goal with 1:25 remaining in a 7-6 shootout loss on Friday night at Florence Center.

After falling behind 1-0 in the first period, Vadim Frolov scored his first of two goals to knot the game up after 20 minutes of play.

Pee Dee then rallied from a 3-1 deficit on goals from Frolov and Dominiks Marcinkevics to tie the game midway through the second period, but found themselves down 5-3 after 40 minutes of play.

In the third, Dennis Zaichyk and Patriks Marcinkevics got the IceCats back to level, but once again Athens took the lead on Joe Mack's goal with four minutes left to go.

That set the stage for Legkov's dramatic tying goal in the final 90 seconds. With goaltender Parker Rutherford on the bench for the extra attacker, Legkov finished a wraparound attempt to beat Carter McPhail and send the game to overtime and then a shootout.

In the shootout, Lekgov scored again in the second round to put Pee Dee ahead, but Filip Virgili scored in the bottom of the third round to extend things. The two goaltenders traded saves until Virgili scored again in the bottom of the seventh round to give Athens the win.

Notes:

Patriks Marcinkevic's goal was his league-leading 34th of the season. Legkov finished with five points (1-4-5) and Patriks four points (1-3-4) as five IceCats posted multi-point efforts. Garret Milan recorded a hat trick for the Rock Lobsters.

