Wilson Acquired by IceCats to Complete Lord Trade

Published on March 2, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

FLORENCE, SC - The Pee Dee IceCats announced today that the team has acquired forward Elijah Wilson from the Topeka Scarecrows to fulfill the future considerations for Trevor Lord.

Wilson, 28, is posted nearly a point-per-game with Topeka. In 39 games this season the Muskegon, MI native has 17 goals and 18 assists for 35 points. Over the course of his 172-game FPHL career, the 5-11, 190-pound forward has totaled 73 goals and 86 assists for 159 points.

Acquiring Wilson fulfills the future considerations owed to Pee Dee by Topeka in exchange for Trevor Lord.

Pee Dee returns home for a weekend series with the Athens Rock Lobsters Friday and Saturday night at 7:15 pm at Florence Center. Friday is Oldies Night and Saturday is Pride Night featuring former members of the Pee Dee Pride and special IceCats x Pride crossover jerseys! Tickets are on sale now for all remaining IceCats home games through the Florence Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.







