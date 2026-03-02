IceCats Complete Weekend Sweep of Bobcats

WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Pee Dee IceCats completed a weekend sweep of the Blue Ridge Bobcats with a 4-2 win on Sunday afternoon.

Patriks Marcinkevics and Alex Legkov led the way with with a goal and two assists, followed by one goal, one assist performances from Dominiks Marcinkevics and Dennis Zaichyk.

Breandan Colgan stopped 47-of-49 shots to earn his second consecutive win in net, and help the IceCats establish a five-game win streak.

Pee Dee returns home for a weekend series with the Athens Rock Lobsters Friday and Saturday night at 7:15 pm at Florence Center. Friday is Oldies Night and Saturday is Pride Night featuring former members of the Pee Dee Pride and special IceCats x Pride crossover jerseys! Tickets are on sale now for all remaining IceCats home games through the Florence Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.







