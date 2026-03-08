IceCats Point Streak Stopped at Six Games

Published on March 7, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

FLORENCE, SC - The Pee Dee IceCats point streak was stopped at six games by the Athens Rock Lobsters in a 4-3 loss on Saturday night at Florence Center.

Trailing 1-0 heading into the second period, the IceCats took the lead after goals from Vadim Frolov and Dominiks Marcinkevics to make it 2-1.

But the lead was short-lived, as Garrett Milan tied the game just 26 seconds later on a goal that was initially waived off, but upheld upon review. Luke Croucher then put the Rock Lobsters ahead to stay at 14:29 on a shot from the high slot that beat IceCats starter Breandan Colgan (25 saves, L).

After Joe Mack's second goal of the night stretched the lead to 4-2 at 9:53, Dominic Della Civita got the IceCats back within a goal on a shot from the right point for his fourth of the season at 14:23.

Despite pulling Colgan for the extra attacker late in the game, Pee Dee could not find the tying goal and fell 4-3.

The IceCats will now take on the Rock Lobsters Wednesday night in a reschedule of the previously snowed out game back in January. The Powers Properties Pregame Show kicks off at 6:50 pm ET on the IceCats Broadcast Network.







