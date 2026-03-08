Prowlers Complete Sweep of Indiana

The Port Huron Prowlers completed the weekend sweep of the Indiana Sentinels with a feisty 5-2 win in front of a packed McMorran Place. Port Huron took four of the five games between these teams over the last two weekends.

Goaltender Matthias Smith was making his pro debut for Indiana and the Prowlers got to him early. Bobby Price slid a rebound to Alex Johnson for a five-on-three power play goal under five minutes in. A few minutes later, Brett Lockhart sent a perfect shot-pass to Jamie Bucell who tipped it home to double the advantage. Price swooped in and tucked home another rebound in the period's final minute. That was it for Smith who finished with eight saves on 11 shots.

The Sentinels got on the board with a goal from Kristers Bormanis and then the rough stuff started. Brendan Bauer boarded Alex Johnson and that led to a scrum with penalties on both sides, including Indiana assistant coach Cam Yarwood being tossed.

A few minutes later, Ben Brockway boarded Corey Cunningham and, in the ensuing scrum, Reggie Millette and Bryan Parsons received game misconducts. The Sentinels got a four-on-three power play for two minutes that turned into a five-on-three for the ensuing three.

"How much heart this team has, it's great to see," Johnson said. "We all stand up for each other. It's the fifth game in a row against them so there's bad blood there but, no matter what happens, we all stand up for each other."

Indiana made good on the man advantage early in the third as Nolan Dawson tapped home a rebound.

Port Huron responded at the end of a man advantage later in the frame. Tim Organ clapped home a one-timer to make it 4-2. Lukas Lacny finished the job into the empty net.

Price, Bucell and Johnson each added an assist to their goals. Matt Graham finished with two assists. Reid Cooper got his second win of the weekend after making 26 saves.

Chris Curr stopped 16 of 17 shots in relief.

The Prowlers are back on the road next weekend as they visit the Binghamton Black Bears on March 13 and the Watertown Wolves on March 14 and 15. All three games will be streamed live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.







