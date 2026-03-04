Series Preview: Switching Barns

Published on March 4, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

After a feisty three-game series in Indiana last weekend, the Port Huron Prowlers and Indiana Sentinels head north to McMorran Place for a two-game set.

The series last weekend started on Friday and Bailey Huber was the star. He stopped all 29 shots he faced to notch his first pro shutout while his team put up five goals on the other end. The Prowlers won again on Saturday in a much tighter game, 3-1. Bryan Parsons' late second period goal was the game winner and Jamie Bucell sealed it with a late power play goal. The Sentinels battled back on Sunday to salvage a win. Brendan Bauer and Noah Bradburn each scored their first pro goal in a 3-2 Indiana victory. Bradburn broke a 2-2 tie early in the third and was the game winner.

SEASON SERIES (PORT HURON LEADS 8-4)

Nov. 14 @ Port Huron: Sentinels 9, Prowlers 3

Nov. 15 @ Port Huron: Prowlers 4, Sentinels 3

Nov. 26 @ Port Huron: Prowlers 4, Sentinels 2

Dec. 13 @ Port Huron: Sentinels 4, Prowlers 3

Dec. 14 @ Port Huron: Sentinels 4, Prowlers 2

Dec. 31 @ Indiana: Prowlers 3, Sentinels 2 (OT)

Jan. 2 @ Port Huron: Prowlers 4, Sentinels 3 (OT)

Jan. 3 @ Port Huron: Prowlers 5, Sentinels 1

Jan. 24 @ Port Huron: Prowlers 5, Sentinels 1

Feb. 27 @ Indiana: Prowlers 5, Sentinels 0

Feb. 28 @ Indiana: Prowlers 3, Sentinels 1

Mar. 1 @ Indiana: Sentinels 3, Prowlers 2

LAST MEETING

Both teams held leads but the Sentinels got a tying goal from Filip Tomiczek in the final minute of the second period and the game winner from Noah Bradburn 1:40 into the third. John Werber held on the rest of the way for a 41-save performance to help Indiana avoid getting swept.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Prowlers - Blake Anderson (F) - Anderson had five points in Indiana last weekend including three in the series opener on Friday. His line provided three of the Prowlers' five goals in that win.

Sentinels - Corey Cunningham (F) - Acquired in a trade this week, Cunningham will immediately step in as a top forward for an Indiana team struggling to score. He's having a down year at 19 points in 40 games with Monroe and Twin City, but he has averaged more than a point per game over the last two seasons.

STAT CENTRAL

The Prowlers are 5th in the FPHL with a +23 goal differential ... 7 of the Sentinels' 10 wins this season have come on the road including 3 at McMorran Place ... The teams combined for 200 penalty minutes last weekend

SERIES SCHEDULE

Mar. 6, 7:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

Mar. 7, 7:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

Friday is Mental Health Awareness Night and Saturday is the St. Patrick's Day Celebration with specialty jerseys and a puck giveaway. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.







