Before the Black Bears vs Watertown 3/6 & 3/7

Published on March 4, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

BINGHAMTON- The Black Bears are back in Watertown this weekend as they square off twice against the Wolves. The last time these teams met, it was an offensive onslaught by Binghamton, as the Black Bears outscored the Wolves 19-8 over the two-game series. On the first night, Binghamton put up 10 goals and had 11 different skaters record a point. Combined with a strong performance from Dominik Tmej, the Black Bears easily secured the first three points of the weekend. The second game was more of the same, as the Black Bears' offense proved too much for the Wolves. Watertown did get the first goal, but Binghamton piled it on after that. Wyatt Friedlander looked sharp in his return to the crease and helped the Black Bears secure a 9-4 victory. The Black Bears easily skated out of Watertown with all six available points and will look to do so again after only grabbing four last weekend.

Binghamton comes into this matchup after an up-and-down weekend against the Danbury Hat Tricks. The first night was a clinic on how to play hockey professionally. Not only did Gehrett Sargis record a hat trick, but Dominik Tmej also pitched a shutout in a 6-0 victory. Night two was a much closer game, as the teams traded blows throughout the night. The Black Bears got on the board first at the end of the opening period and held that 1-0 lead all the way into the third. Danbury responded early in the final frame, but Binghamton quickly regained the lead thanks to Scott Ramaekers on the power play. Danbury was able to find its first lead of the night after back-to-back goals from Kaiden Kanderka. Tyson Kirkby tied the game late to send it past regulation, where a winner would be decided in a shootout. Danbury was able to snatch the victory from Binghamton by winning the shootout and claiming the extra point. The Black Bears will look to bounce back this weekend against the Wolves in Watertown. Binghamton enters the matchup at 37-5-2, sitting first in the Empire Division with 110 points.

The Wolves are back at home for the first time since making a plethora of trades that dramatically changed their roster. Most notably, leading scorer Steven Klinck is gone after the team dealt him to Topeka. The Wolves made the long trip to Winston-Salem to battle the Thunderbirds this past weekend and found some of what they were looking for. The first night was a high-scoring affair that saw the Wolves jump out to an early lead. They were up 2-0 before three straight Thunderbirds goals put them in a hole. Watertown fought back to tie the game and eventually took the lead, but Twin City rattled off four goals in a row, and the deficit proved too much for the Wolves to overcome as they fell 8-6. Night two was a much closer contest, with both teams struggling to find the scoreboard. The game was tied late in the third period at two when Quinn Chevers found the eventual game-winning goal, securing a 3-2 Wolves victory. Watertown picked up three out of a possible six points and will look to gain more ground this weekend. The Wolves enter the series at 14-24-5, sixth in the division with 44 points.

Players to Watch

Black Bears - Gavin Yates (F)

Yates returns to the lineup this weekend after missing the last four games, and his return is always a welcome sight for the black and green. Yates has been a staple of the organization since its inception five years ago. He ranks in the top five in nearly every statistical category in Black Bears history and knows what it takes to win a championship. Yates has won three titles personally and has been named playoff MVP twice. His craftiness with the puck is second to none, and the way he can take over and control the pace of play is a huge asset to the Black Bears' power play. With Yates in the lineup, Binghamton becomes much more dangerous offensively, and his return will be a big boost this weekend.

Black Bears - Dan Wieber (D)

Wieber is the heart and soul of the Black Bears' back end. His ability to change the momentum of a game with a smart defensive play is what makes him so valuable. Wieber knows when to pinch in for offense and when to fall back defensively, adapting smartly to the situation as it unfolds. When he plays the role of a stay-at-home defenseman, he gives his teammates peace of mind, allowing them to jump into the play knowing Wieber will have their backs if needed. He has been one of the unsung heroes during the team's last two championships, and the Black Bears will need him at his best as they prepare for another championship run.

Wolves - Darion Benchich (F)

Benchich has found a nice home with the Wolves this season and has emerged as a reliable forward in their system. He spent time in Binghamton last season and re-signed before being traded to Watertown prior to the start of the year. Benchich has a knack for putting himself in scoring areas, whether it's battling at the front of the net or streaking down the wing. He has a strong sense for where the puck will end up. With Watertown's recent trades, Benchich will now be asked to carry more of the offensive load. If the Wolves hope to secure the final playoff spot, he will need to be at his best.

Schedule

March 6, 7:30 pm at The Watertown Arena (Watertown, NY.)

March 7, 7:30 pm at The Watertown Arena (Watertown, NY.)

