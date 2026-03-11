Before the Black Bears vs Port Huron & Danbury 3/13 & 3/14

Published on March 11, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

BINGHAMTON- The Black Bears are coming off a two-game weekend sweep of the Wolves in Watertown. The first night was a tight contest as both teams traded blows throughout the game. The Wolves struck first, but the Black Bears quickly responded, this led to the back-and-forth matchup being tied heading into the third period. Scott Ramaekers found the eventual game-winning goal just as a power play expired, propelling Binghamton to a 3-2 victory. The second night was not nearly as close. The Black Bears jumped out to a four-goal lead in the first period and never looked back as they continued to add to their advantage. An offensive barrage combined with strong defense led to a dominant 10-2 victory and a full six-point weekend. The Black Bears enter this weekend at 39-5-2, good for first place in the Empire Division with 116 points.

Port Huron also enjoyed a six-point weekend as they defeated the Indiana Sentinels twice at home. The first night was a dominant performance from the Prowlers, who shut out the Sentinels and avoided conceding the Empire Division to the Black Bears. Reid Cooper made 19 saves in the contest, helping propel the Prowlers to their first three points of the weekend. The following night was more of the same as Port Huron scored three goals in the first period and never looked back. The Sentinels scored back-to-back goals to cut the lead to one, but the deficit proved too much to overcome. Port Huron added two more goals to secure a 5-2 victory. The Prowlers enter this matchup 29-14-1, sitting fifth in the Empire Division with 84 points.

Danbury is still fighting for its playoff life as the Hat Tricks welcomed the Blue Ridge Bobcats for a crucial two-game set. The first night saw the Hat Tricks gain some ground with a tight 2-1 victory. Kyle Penton stood strong in net, stopping 41 shots en route to the win. The second night told a different story as Blue Ridge jumped on Danbury early. The Hat Tricks managed to tie the game, but the Bobcats responded with back-to-back goals to make it 3-1. Each team added another goal, but Blue Ridge rode its lead to the finish for a 4-2 win. Danbury continues to battle for its playoff life as it welcomes the Black Bears on Saturday. The Hat Tricks enter the week 19-22-5, sitting second in the Empire Division with 58 points.

Players To Watch

Black Bears - Dan Stone (D) - Stone returned last week from his stint with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs and picked up right where he left off. Stone is one of, if not the most, solid defensemen in the league, and having him on your blue line always gives a sense of security. His hockey IQ is off the charts, and he displays it every night. He breaks up scoring chances, takes away passing lanes, and has even chipped in more on the offensive end this season. Stone is one of the top players in the FPHL-not just among defensemen-and having him back is a huge addition for the Black Bears.

Black Bears - Cheechoo Lathlin (D) - Lathlin had a huge breakout game Saturday against the Wolves, recording four points, including his first goal of the season. You could see this coming from Lathlin, as he had been doing all the right things but was seemingly getting unlucky. Cheechoo is a strong defender who rarely gets caught out of position and has been quite the find for Coach Sherwood and the Black Bears this season. If his offensive production continues to grow, the Black Bears will be in great shape heading into the playoffs.

Prowlers - Reid Cooper (G) - Cooper has been sensational this season and has been a key part of Port Huron's success over the last two years. He gives the Prowlers a chance to win every night and can completely take over a game when needed. A goalie like Cooper is a true game-changer, and the way he controls his crease is a huge part of his dominance. His angle play and rebound control are next level, which has led to his elite performance. The Prowlers will need Cooper not just this weekend, but if they hope to make a deep playoff run.

Hat Tricks - Kaiden Kanderka (F) - Kanderka made quite a name for himself the last time he played at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. He scored two third-period goals that helped spark the Hat Tricks' eventual comeback. Kanderka is a skilled forward who consistently finds good areas on the ice to score. He isn't afraid to go to the front of the net and has a wicked wrist shot off the rush. After adding another goal last week, the Hat Tricks will be looking to Kanderka to help propel them toward that final playoff spot.

Schedule

March 13, 7:00 pm at the Visions Veteran Memorial Arena (Binghamton, NY.)

March 14, 7:00 pm at the Danbury Ice Arena (Danbury, CT.)







