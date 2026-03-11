Series Preview: New York Tour

Published on March 11, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

For the third time in four weeks, the Port Huron Prowlers will face a road three-in-three. This time, they have two opponents: the Binghamton Black Bears and Watertown Wolves.

Port Huron is coming off its only two-game set in that four-week span hosting Indiana. It was the second-straight weekend the teams faced off. On Friday, the Prowlers got two power-play goals in the second period and held the Sentinels to eight shots over the final 40 minutes of play. Reid Cooper posted a 19-save shutout in a 3-0 win. The next night, it was 3-0 before the end of the first. Game misconducts on both sides extended the second period but Port Huron grinded through for a 5-2 victory in front of a record McMorran Place crowd. The Prowlers are 29-14-1 with 84 points and sit second in the Empire Division. Their magic number to clinch a playoff spot is five.

The Black Bears and Wolves faced each other last weekend in Watertown. The series opener was back-and-forth as the Wolves led 1-0 and 2-1 and the score was tied heading into the third. Scott Ramaekers scored the only goal of the final frame to help Binghamton escape 3-2. The next night was nowhere near as close. Cheechoo Lathlin led the way with four points, three of his teammates had three and seven more picked up two apiece. The Bears hung 10 on the board to sweep the weekend. Binghamton leads the FPHL at 39-5-2 with 166 points. They can clinch the Empire Division title with a regulation win over Port Huron on Friday. Meanwhile, Watertown is sixth in the Empire at 14-26-5 with 44 points. Their tragic number to be eliminated from playoff contention is nine.

SEASON SERIES

BINGHAMTON LEADS 5-1

Oct. 31 @ Port Huron: Black Bears 5, Prowlers 3

Nov. 1 @ Port Huron: Prowlers 4, Black Bears 1

Dec. 5 @ Binghamton: Black Bears 9, Prowlers 1

Dec. 6 @ Binghamton: Black Bears 3, Prowlers 1

Feb. 13 @ Port Huron: Black Bears 5, Prowlers 3

Feb. 14 @ Port Huron: Black Bears 6, Prowlers 5 (SO)

PORT HURON LEADS 3-1

Oct. 17 @ Port Huron: Wolves 6, Prowlers 2

Oct. 18 @ Port Huron: Prowlers 2, Wolves 1

Jan. 30 @ Watertown: Prowlers 3, Wolves 2

Jan. 31 @ Watertown: Prowlers 3, Wolves 2 (OT)

LAST MEETINGS

It was a wild back-and-forth game as both teams held leads throughout. Reggie Millette put Port Huron in front with under four minutes to go but Gehrett Sargis tied it back up in the final seconds with the extra attacker out. The game needed a shootout and Binghamton got goals from Nick Swain and Mac Jansen to win it 2-1 and take the extra point.

For the second straight night, the Wolves scored a power play goal early in the third to tie the score at two. This game went to overtime where Bobby Price sniped the game winner. It was reviewed to make sure the puck went in and upheld so Port Huron left with a sweep.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Prowlers - Jamie Bucell (F) - The former Black Bear is red hot lately with a goal in five of his past six games.

Black Bears - Zac Sirota (F) - After missing the last series between these teams due to being in the SPHL, Sirota is ready to rejoin the rivalry where he adds an edge to Binghamton's game.

Wolves - Grant Linville (G) - The rookie made his first pro appearance in relief on Saturday and could be in line for a start this weekend. Could the Prowlers face a netminder in his first pro start for the second-straight weekend?

STAT CENTRAL

Reid Cooper (PHP) and Dominik Tmej (BIN) are first or second in the FPHL in wins, goals-against average, save percentage and shutouts ... Alex Johnson (PHP) and Austin D'Orazio are tied for the most assists among FPHL defensemen with 34 ... The Wolves have lost 9-straight home games and haven't won at Watertown Municipal Arena since Jan. 2

WEEKEND SCHEDULE

Mar. 13, 7:00 P.M. at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena (Binghamton, NY)

Mar. 14, 7:30 P.M. at Watertown Municipal Arena (Watertown, NY)

Mar. 15, 4:30 P.M. at Watertown Municipal Arena (Watertown, NY)

All three games can be seen live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.







