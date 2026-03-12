Prowlers Make Gagnon First Collegiate Signing

The Port Huron Prowlers have made their first collegiate signing of the season in SUNY-Fredonia defenseman Garrison Gagnon. He is expected to make his pro debut this weekend.

Gagnon has appeared in 74 of Fredonia's 75 games over the past three seasons including all 25 as a senior this year. He finished with two goals and four assists from the blue line as the Blue Devils fell in the first round of the SUNYAC tournament to three-time defending champions Hobart.

"We're excited to bring in Garrison," said Prowlers assistant general manager Alex Johnson. "After watching him play this season at Fredonia, we are confident he can come in and make an impact on our defense corps. He is a smooth-skating defenseman who makes the right play."

The New Hampshire native was an alternate captain his senior season and finished his college career with 14 points in 77 games. Before Fredonia, Gagnon played a season in the EHL with the Boston Jr. Rangers after four prep school years at Holderness School.

The Prowlers are on the road this weekend in Binghamton for one and Watertown for two. All three games will be available live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.







