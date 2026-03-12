FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

Published on March 12, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







Game Recaps for the Federal Prospects Hockey League for Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

View photos, box scores and much more at federalhockey.com

PEE DEE ICECATS at ATHENS ROCK LOBSTERS

Ford Shines in Akins Ford, Lobsters Defeat Pee Dee in Final Meeting

by Matteen Zibanejadrad

Athens, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters ended their regular-season series with the Pee Dee IceCats with a 7-3 victory Wednesday night at Akins Ford Arena.

Xavier Abdella opened up the scoring with his first goal of the season, faking one shot and netting with his next at the 13:04 mark of the first period.

Opening his account with the Rock Lobsters, Gus Ford sniped a tight-angle shot to equalize later on in the frame.

Athens found another gear in the middle period, tallying three unanswered goals through Daniil Glukharyov, Filip Virgili and Luke Croucher. All three came from rebounds or deflections at the net front.

The IceCats struck twice late in the second, Houston Wilson at even strength and a power-play buzzer beater from Dominiks Marcinkevics with a second left.

The third belonged to the hosts however, with Ford prompting a three-goal period with a one timer off a Garrett Milan feed from behind the net past Parker Rutherford.

Eli Lieffers and Joe Mack would follow suit with a very similar goal, with the latter making it 6-3.

Seventeen seconds later, Croucher found the twine with his second deflection of the game; the goal to make it 7-3 would put the IceCats on ice.

The Rock Lobsters (28-8-7-0, 98 pts) travel to Winston Salem, N.C. for the first time this season to take on the Twin City Thunderbirds on Friday, March 13 at 7:35 p.m.

ICECATS BOW TO ROCK LOBSTERS 7-3

by Tom Callahan

Athens, GA - The Pee Dee IceCats dropped a difficult decision to the Athenbs Rock Lobsters 7-3 on Wednesday night.

Xavier Abdella kicked off the scoring with his first goal of the season, beating Rock Lobsters goaltender Carter McPhail over the left shoulder with a wrist shot to make it 1-0 halfway through the first.

Athens would respond with four consecutive goals to forge a 4-1 lead near the end of the second period, but Pee Dee would rally.

Houston Wilson scored an even strength goal for his 18th of the season to make it 4-2 at 16:33 followed by a Dominiks Marcinkevics power play goal with .9 seconds left in the period to make it 4-3 at the break.

In the third, Athens would pull away late with three goals to make it a 7-4 final.

The IceCats have a busy weekend, hosting the Columbus River Dragons on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Florence Center. Friday and Saturday night puck drops are slated for 7:15 pm, and Sunday is a 3:15 pm matinee.







