Binghamton Sweeps League Honors

Published on March 12, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Federal Prospects Hockey League announced on Wednesday their monthly honors for Player of the Month, Goaltender of the Month and Rookie of the Month. For the first time in franchise history, Binghamton Black Bears players have been selected for all three.

Ivan Bondarenko was named the FPHL's Player of the Month for February. In eight games during the month, Bondarenko scored four goals and 12 assists. He was able to post a four-point and five-point game while chasing down the franchise's single-season assist record (67).

Dominik Tmej received the FPHL's Goaltender of the Month award for the second time this season (December). Tmej finished February with a 6-0-1 record with back-to-back shutouts against the Indiana Sentinels. In the past month alone, he posted a .925 SV% and GAA of 2.12. He is the league leader in Wins (23), GAA (2.10) and shutouts (4).

Austin D'Orazio is the first Black Bears this season to receive Rookie of the Month. In the eight game span D'Orazio added another six goals and 11 assists to his totals. On Valentine's Day he accumulated four points and on the 20th had five. D'Orazio is currently tied for second in the FPHL with 12 power play goals.

The Black Bears would like congratulate all three players players on a terrific month of February!







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.