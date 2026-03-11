Brandon Shantz Joins the Black Bears

BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears are proud to announce the signing of Goaltender Brandon Shantz. Brandon is a 23-year-old native of Southlake, Texas who was a member of the Dallas Stars Elite youth hockey program.

Shantz played a majority of his junior career in the Lone Star State. He was a member of the Austin Ice Bats, Texas Jr. Brahmas and Corpus Christi Ice Rays. After his time in juniors, Shantz chose to attend Plymouth State University in New Hampshire, the same school that current Black Bear, Gavin Yates, also attended. During his four year stint with the Panthers, Shantz posted a record of 26-12-2.

At the end of his NCAA career, he finished with a .912 SV% and GAA of 2.25 with four shutouts. The new netminder stands at 5'11" and weighs 180 pounds.







