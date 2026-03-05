Binghamton Adds Pair of College Signees

BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears are proud to announce the signing of two new players. Goaltender Marshall McKallip V and Defenseman Matthew York are set to become the newest collegiate-signees for the remainder of the 2026 season.

York is a 24-year-old native of Ottawa, Ontario. He has played the last four seasons with the Elmira College Soaring Eagles at the NCAA DIII level, with Tyler Schwindt. York played in 81 games during his time in college, including a NCAA Quarterfinals appearance in his sophomore year. He stands at 6'3" and weighs 194 pounds, joining Sam Holy as another collegiate-signee on the Black Bears blue line.

McKallip is goaltender who has played the last four seasons at UMASS-Dartmouth. The 25-year-old native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, finished his college career with a record of 15-14-1, .910 SV% and GAA of 3.33. McKallip becomes the second collegiate-signee goaltender in franchise history. While apart of the Corsairs, he was named a 2024-25 AHCA All-American Scholar (Hapward '25) Marshall stands at 6'0" even and weighs 170 pounds.

McKallip and York become the third and fourth collegiate-signees of the season for the Black Bears. Both players must dress in five games to be eligible for the 2026 Commissioner's Cup Playoffs.







