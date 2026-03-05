Stear Scores his First, But Zydeco Sweep 4-1

For the final game of the homestand Topeka was set to take the ice against the Baton Rouge Zydeco. The Scarecrows came out looking for a chance to move up the standings board and as the month of February comes to a close the pressure was on to move higher up into a playoff position. Baton Rouge enters the evening hoping to find another win on the weekend as they were able to steal Friday night's matchup with the 3-1 comeback.

The Zydeco came out with confidence on Saturday night. Early in the period working the zone Narek Aleksanyan sent a pass back to defenseman Don Carter Jr who pinched in from the blue line and fired a puck over Sammy Bernard's shoulder for the 1-0 lead just 6:11 into the game. 6:07 later Baton Rouge found the back of the net again as Blake Keller found a shot from an odd angle and beat Bernard for the 2-0 lead. Curtis Hansen added a third just 2:50 later and that did it for Sammy's night as Brynn Sommerfeldt came into the net.

Topeka continued peppering away at Bailey Stephens as the game wore on. Though the Zydeco netminder was sharp on a play almost replicated from Baton Rouge's first goal newly signed collegiate player Jordan Stear raced into the slot and took a pass from Cameron Clark and fired it past Stephens for his first career pro goal to bring the Scarecrows back to within a pair, 3-1.

After having a goal waived off in the third Topeka was able to kill off a Cole Crowder penalty, but 8 seconds later Aleksanyan scored to make it a 4-1 Baton Rouge lead that they wouldn't surrender.

Bernard stopped 3 of 6 in the loss and Sommerfeldt stopped 14 of 15.

Topeka heads down to Biloxi to take on the Breakers Thursday night at 7:05pm. Follow along on Youtube and Sporfie.







