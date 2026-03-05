Topeka Starts Strong But Folds in Third, Lose 3-2

Topeka came into their last home weekend for a month aiming to beat out the Zydeco and restore their path to the playoffs. With just 7 weeks to go in the season this time of year sees the real depth of a team come out. Both teams were busy making moves and tonight would give both coaches a gauge for where they are at.

The Scarecrows came out attacking and pushed the pressure throughout the first period. The pressure cracked Bailey Stephens as Cory Checco took a Boston Bird pass skated down the far side and when he hit the top of the circle he picked his corner and fired it into the back of the twine for the 1-0 lead just 9:16 into the game.

Topeka continued to pour the pressure on in the second frame as early on the Scarecrows found their second goal of the game as Douglas Blaisdell took a Bird pass at the point and fired it on net at Stephens giving Topeka the 2-0 edge. Late in the period however Scott Shorrock took a Jake Cox pass cross zone and beat an outstretched Sammy Bernard to bring Baton Rouge back to within a goal 2-1 at 17:19 of the period.

In the final twenty minutes the Zydeco found a way to tile the ice their way. Curtis Hansen led a charge down the ice and found Austin Weber cross zone to beat Bernard and tie the game up 2-2 at 5:37 of the period. As time ticked down with just 5:19 remaining Ilnur Madiarov threw a puck towards the net that awkwardly connected with Jake Cox and found room behind Bernard for the 3-2 victory.

Bernard stopped 18 of 21 in the loss.

