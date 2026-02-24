Topeka Comes Back, But Can't Win First Shootout, 3-2

The Scarecrows returned home in the middle of a four game winning streak as they looked to move into sole possession of second place for the first time this season. With Port Huron in town each side can give themselves a big hand up towards the postseason as they seek out home ice advantage. With half the season series being played in the next month the winner of this season series could guarantee themselves positioning in round one.

The Prowlers came out attacking in period one and 6:08 into the first period after a successful cycle Luke James found the puck in front of the net and put it over Sammy Bernard's shoulder for the 1-0 lead. 12:12 into the first it was a fluky play that saw the pressure deep inside the Topeka zone again and an odd deflection off of Alexander Ray gave Port Huron the 2-0 lead.

Topeka found a way to respond in the second period as after a TJ Sneath and Elijah Wilson opportunity were denied Scott Coash picked up the loose puck and buried it behind Bailey Huber to bring Topeka back to within a goal 2-1 just 3:12 into the period. The Scarecrows went flying again as a Cory Checco shot at 8:38 rebounded off Huber and hit Boston Bird bouncing to the back of the net to tie the game up 2-2.

Neither side found the back of the net in the third or in the three on three overtime so for the first time in their history Topeka went to a shootout. Bobby Price opened up for Port Huron and found room behind Bernard to go up 1-0. Wilson went next for the Scarecrows and was stonewalled. Reggie Millette was stopped by Sammy Bernard in the second round. Connor Lind went forehand backhand to tie up the shootout at a goal a piece, however Alex Johnson kept the celebration short-lived as he was able to beat Bernard for the 2-1 lead. Alex Norwinski was stopped in round three giving Port Huron the extra point.

Bernard stopped 34 of 36 in the shootout loss.

