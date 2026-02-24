Scarecrows Can't Catch Prowlers, 3-2

One night removed from a tight contest that went to a shootout to decide the winner Topeka and Port Huron clashed again. As both sides were hungry for points looking to secure second place in the Empire division the weekend looks to be a last man standing event. Though both teams have their eyes on the postseason nothing is set in stone yet and points are at a premium.

Though the Scarecrows came out with a bit of a push in the first few minutes Port Huron swung momentum with a Too Many Men penalty on Topeka and then an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty to Avery Smith. On the Smith minor Alex Johnson pinched in found a screen inside the circle and picked a corner behind Sammy Bernard to make it 1-0 14:47 into the period.

As if it was scripted the Scarecrows fought back in the second period again as Douglas Blaisdell, who turned 29 today, found a wide open Cameron Clark on the far side of the neutral zone and as Clark pinched in he picked his spot and fired a bullet past Reid Cooper to tie things up at 1-1 just 4:59 into the second.

Port Huron ruined any idea of a repeat from last night just 2:12 into the final period of regulation as Bobby Price tipped home a Vincent Dekumbis pass to beat Bernard for the 2-1 edge. 5:38 later on the power play Matt Graham put the tip back to work as he tipped home a Reginald Millette shot for a 3-12 edge for Port Huron. Topeka would battle back as Connor Lind brought a puck into the zone wrapping around and sliding it 5-hole past Cooper to close the gap to 3-2 at 10:43, but even with the goalie pulled late the Scarecrows couldn't find the equalizer.

Bernard stopped 21 of 24 in the loss.

Topeka returns to Landon Arena tomorrow night for the final game of the three game set against Port Huron at 7:05pm.







