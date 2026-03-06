Pee Dee Pride Legend Vodrazka to Play for IceCats

Published on March 5, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Pee Dee IceCats News Release







FLORENCE, SC - Pee Dee Pride legend Jan Vodrazka will lace up the skates again, this time as a member of the Pee Dee IceCats on Saturday, March 7 after signing as the team's celebrity player for that game.

The Czech native appeared in 134 games for the Pride, scoring 14 goals and adding 23 assists for 37 points and 530 minutes in penalties. He was an integral part of the Pride's 1999 Brabham Cup-winning team as the ECHL's regular season champions.

Over the course of his pro career spanning the AHL, IHL, ECHL, UHL and Italy, Vodrazka played 789 games, scoring 43 goals with 140 assists for 183 points and a career total of 2,550 minutes in penalties.

The IceCats host the Athens Rock Lobsters this weekend on Friday and Saturday night at 7:15 pm ET. Friday night is Oldies Night and Saturday is Pride Night! Single game seats are on sale right now through the Florence Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com .







