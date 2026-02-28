Three-Goal Third Gives IceCats Win

Published on February 27, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

WYTHEVILLE, VA - Alex Legkov broke a 2-2 tie at 6:57 of the third period as the Pee Dee IceCats rode a three-goal third period to a 5-2 win over the Blue Ridge Bobcats on Friday at Hitatchi Energy Arena.

Nick Gullo and Dominiks Marcinkevics scored for Pee Dee as the teams traded second period markers after a scoreless first period.

After Legkov's go-ahead goal, both teams traded scoring chances down the stretch before Patriks Marcinkevics scored his league-leading 32nd goal of the season into an empty net to make it 4-2. Then the IceCats went right back down the ice and wrapped the scoring with a tremendous wrist shot from Vadim Frolov for the 5-2 final.

Parker Rutherford stopped 32 shots for the win in net.

The teams rematch tomorrow night at 7:30 pm, with the Powers Properties Pregame Show starting 15 minutes prior to puck drop on the IceCats Broadcast Network.







