Bobcats Sign Veteran Defenseman Stephen Alvo

Published on February 27, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats are pleased to announce the signing of defenseman Stephen Alvo to the team's roster.

Alvo, a former champion with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the Bobcats' lineup. The 5'11", 185-pound Toronto native recorded 19 goals and 78 assists over three seasons with Roanoke, and also spent one season with the Birmingham Bulls.

"We are happy to add someone with Stephen's experience to our defensive core," said Bobcats management. "He's won a championship, so he understands what it takes to succeed in the playoffs."

The Bobcats kick off a three-game weekend series against the Pee Dee IceCats starting tonight.







