Bobcats Acquire Defenseman Brandon Walker

Published on February 16, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats announced today that they have acquired defenseman Brandon Walker from the Athens Rock Lobsters in exchange for financial considerations.

Walker has recorded 5 points in 10 games with Athens this season and carries a +10 rating. He also began the season in the SPHL, gaining valuable experience at the professional level.

During his junior career, the 5'11", 185-pound defenseman was named Defenseman of the Year in the highly respected CCHL after posting 21 goals and 29 assists in 59 games.

"With the recent injuries, we felt we needed to add depth to our defensive core," said Bobcats management. "Brandon skates well, moves the puck effectively, and comes highly recommended."

Walker is expected to join the team immediately.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.