Bobcats Acquire Rights to Former Bobcat Denver Craig

The Blue Ridge Bobcats have acquired the rights to forward Denver Craig from the Indiana Sentinels to complete a previous future considerations trade.

Craig, a former Bobcat, posted 8 goals and 11 assists for 19 points in 14 games while playing with Indiana this season. He is currently spending time in the SPHL with the Knoxville Ice Bears.

"After seeing Denver play in Indiana, he showed the ability we knew he had and it helped him earn other opportunities," said Bobcats management. "Denver would definitely help our team."







