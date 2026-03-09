Bobcats Sign College Prospect Goaltender Max Macchioni
Published on March 9, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release
The Blue Ridge Bobcats are pleased to announce the signing of college prospect goaltender Max Macchioni.
The 6'1", 190-pound netminder joins the Bobcats after a strong collegiate career at Fitchburg State University (NCAA Division III). Over four seasons, Macchioni posted an impressive 2.69 goals-against average along with a .919 save percentage.
"Max comes to the Bobcats with some impressive college and junior numbers," said Bobcats management. "We look for Max to come in and help strengthen our goaltending core immediately."
Macchioni will join the team as the Bobcats continue to prepare for the push toward the playoffs.
