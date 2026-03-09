Thunderbirds Complete Trade with Black Bears

Published on March 9, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Twin City Thunderbirds have completed a trade with the Binghamton Black Bears. Twin City has traded the rights to goaltender Dysen Skinner to Binghamton in exchange for future considerations. The transaction was completed ahead of today's Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) trade deadline.

Dysen Skinner, 27, Goaltender, of Billings, Montana, played in eight games this season for Twin City from October 24th, 2025, to December 13th, 2025. Skinner posted a record of 3-5-0 during this time with the Thunderbirds this season. He produced a Goals Against Average (GAA) of 3.78, and a Save Percentage (SV%) of .907% in eight games played this year for Twin City. Skinner appeared in two games last year for the Thunderbirds, and posted a record of 2-0. He has a career record of 5-5-0 as an FPHL goaltender. Skinner most recently has five starts for the SPHL's Huntsville Havoc. He was signed by the Havoc to a standard player contract on December 18th, 2025, and was waived by the organization one week ago. Skinner has suited up for the SPHL's Huntsville Havoc, Macon Mayhem, and Peoria Rivermen over the last two years. He also played one game for the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators. Skinner played four years collegiately at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls (NCAA DIII, River Falls, Wisconsin). He finished his college career with a 31-25-2 record. Prior to his collegiate career, Skinner played junior hockey for the Minnesota Magicians (NAHL, Richfield, Minnesota), North Iowa Bulls (NA3HL, Mason City, Iowa), and Sioux Falls Stampede 18U (AAA, Sioux Falls, South Dakota) organizations. He is 6'1", 190 lbs., and catches with his left hand.

The Thunderbirds return home on Friday, March 13th for NASCAR Night against the Athens Rock Lobsters. Every fan in attendance will receive a Thunderbirds-NASCAR poster, and the puck will drop at 7:35pm ET. The Thunderbirds will also wear specialty jerseys during the matchup that will be auctioned off following the contest. The game is presented by Gatsby's Pub. Tickets may be purchased online at WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. https://tinyurl.com/ThunderbirdsNASCARNightTickets

Twin City is currently offering a special ticket discount through FEVO to celebrate the historic double gold sweep in Milano Cortino for the United States Men's and Women's Hockey Teams. Three tiers of pricing (Gold, Silver, Bronze) are available. The Gold Tier includes two blue section tickets for $46, a nod to the United States' Men's team winning Gold at the Olympics for the first time in forty-six years. Silver Tier pricing includes two red section tickets for $33 in honor of United States Women's Captain Hillary Knight's team record of thirty-three points recorded in the Olympics. The Bronze Tier includes two white section tickets for $20.26, a nod to this year's historic performance by each United States hockey team in the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. https://www.gofevo.com/group/Olympicdiscount

Tickets to home games at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena may be purchased online by visiting WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).







