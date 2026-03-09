Bobcats Announce First Two Collegiate Signings of Season

Published on March 9, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Blue Ridge Bobcats have announced the signing of two NCAA Division III defensemen, Christian Halbig and Declan House.

Halbig, a 5'9", 180-pound puck-moving defenseman, joins the Bobcats after a strong collegiate career at Fitchburg State University (NCAA Division III). During his senior season, Halbig had an exceptional year, recording 2 goals and 26 assists for 28 points in 26 games, averaging over a point per game from the blue line.

House, a 5'11", 180-pound defenseman, comes from Keene State College (NCAA Division III). Over four seasons, House recorded 35 points while establishing himself as a dependable and steady presence on the defensive side of the puck.

"Both players come highly recommended to us from playing in a great conference and strong programs," said Bobcats management. "Halbig will bring offensive skill from the back end, while House will help steady our defensive core."

Reminder: College prospects must appear in five games to be eligible for the playoffs.







