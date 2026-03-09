Bobcats Announce First Two Collegiate Signings of Season
Published on March 9, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release
The Blue Ridge Bobcats have announced the signing of two NCAA Division III defensemen, Christian Halbig and Declan House.
Halbig, a 5'9", 180-pound puck-moving defenseman, joins the Bobcats after a strong collegiate career at Fitchburg State University (NCAA Division III). During his senior season, Halbig had an exceptional year, recording 2 goals and 26 assists for 28 points in 26 games, averaging over a point per game from the blue line.
House, a 5'11", 180-pound defenseman, comes from Keene State College (NCAA Division III). Over four seasons, House recorded 35 points while establishing himself as a dependable and steady presence on the defensive side of the puck.
"Both players come highly recommended to us from playing in a great conference and strong programs," said Bobcats management. "Halbig will bring offensive skill from the back end, while House will help steady our defensive core."
Reminder: College prospects must appear in five games to be eligible for the playoffs.
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 9, 2026
- Bobcats Outlast Hat Tricks, Pull Back into Tie for 3rd in Empire with 4-2 Triumph - Blue Ridge Bobcats
- Thunderbirds Acquire Bondy, Crowder, from Scarecrows - Twin City Thunderbirds
- Blue Ridge Bobcats Trade for Rights to Prolific Scorer Khaden Henry - Blue Ridge Bobcats
- Bobcats Swing Deadline Deal with Dragons for Kevin Szabad - Blue Ridge Bobcats
- Bobcats Announce First Two Collegiate Signings of Season - Blue Ridge Bobcats
- Bobcats Sign College Prospect Goaltender Max Macchioni - Blue Ridge Bobcats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Blue Ridge Bobcats Stories
- Bobcats Outlast Hat Tricks, Pull Back into Tie for 3rd in Empire with 4-2 Triumph
- Blue Ridge Bobcats Trade for Rights to Prolific Scorer Khaden Henry
- Bobcats Swing Deadline Deal with Dragons for Kevin Szabad
- Bobcats Announce First Two Collegiate Signings of Season
- Bobcats Sign College Prospect Goaltender Max Macchioni