IceCats Make Moves on Deadline Day

Published on March 9, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Forward Kyle Heitzner with the Blue Ridge Bobcats

FLORENCE, SC - The Pee Dee IceCats were active at the FPHL Trade Deadline, which passed at 1 pm ET Monday.

First, the IceCats acquired forward Kyle Heitzner from the Biloxi Breakers for future considerations. The 26-year-old forward has had a busy year, playing games in the ECHL, SPHL and FPHL. in the FPHL this season, the 5-11, 187-pound Brechin, Ontario native has appeared in 25 games with 14 goals and 12 assists split between Biloxi and the Blue Ridge Bobcats. He also played three games in the ECHL between Adirondack and Tulsa as well as three games in the SPHL with Roanoke.

The team also signed previous waiver wire acquisition Ben Pizzimenti. Hailing from Cedar Rapids, IA, the 6-2, 195-pound forward has six goals and six assists in 26 games with the Columbus River Dragons this season. He has also appeared in 14 games in the SPHL between Birmingham and Macon with two assists.

Additionally, Pee Dee has traded forward Nathan Carl to the Topeka Scarecrows and Matt Gilbert to the Watertown Wolves for financial considerations.

The IceCats return to action on Wednesday night against the Athens Rock Lobsters in a rescheduled game from earlier this season. The Powers Properties Pregame Show starts at 6:50 pm ET on the IceCats Broadcast Network.

