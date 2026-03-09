Bobcats Swing Deadline Deal with Dragons for Kevin Szabad
Published on March 9, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release
The Blue Ridge Bobcats have acquired the rights to forward Kevin Szabad from the Columbus River Dragons in exchange for the rights to defenseman Brandon Walker.
Szabad, a 6'3", 210-pound forward, recorded 21 goals and 17 assists last season while playing for the Baton Rouge Zydeco and the Monroe Moccasins. This season with Columbus, he has 16 points in 21 games.
"Kevin would bring a lot of grit, checking, and an in-your-face attitude to our lineup, along with a scoring touch," said Bobcats management. The Bobcats will be in negotiations with Szabad to sign him to the lineup.
