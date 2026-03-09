Blue Ridge Bobcats Trade for Rights to Prolific Scorer Khaden Henry
Published on March 9, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release
The Blue Ridge Bobcats have acquired the rights to forward Khaden Henry from the Biloxi Breakers in exchange for financial considerations.
Henry has been a dynamic offensive force this season. While with the Breakers, he recorded 15 goals and 21 assists for 36 points in just 17 games. After that, Henry played with the Peoria Rivermen of the SPHL, where he tallied 17 goals in 25 games.
Henry is currently with the Macon Mayhem, and the Bobcats hope to bring the high-scoring forward into the lineup as the team makes its push toward the playoffs.
"Getting a player like Khaden is huge for our organization," said Bobcats management. "We're excited about the opportunity to add a player with his scoring ability as we continue preparing for the playoff push."
