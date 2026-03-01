Bobcats Shut out for First Time this Season, Pee Dee Wins 6th Straight in Series 4-0
Published on February 28, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release
WYTHEVILLE, VA - Despite a sizeable Saturday night crowd of 2,381 at Hitachi Energy Arena, the Blue Ridge Bobcats consistently found more ways to beat themselves than the opposition and ended up being shut out for the first time this season 4-0 by the visiting Pee Dee IceCats.
3 of Pee Dee's 4 goals came on the power play. Breandan Colgan earned the shutout with 29 saves.
Both teams rematch tomorrow at 4:05 pm.
