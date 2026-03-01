Thunderbirds Drop Home Game to Wolves

WINSTON-SALEM, NC. - The Twin City Thunderbirds dropped a home game to the Watertown Wolves by a final score of 3-2 Saturday night at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena. Nate Keeley and Gus Ford each scored a goal for Twin City in the loss. The Thunderbirds return to action tomorrow afternoon in a road game against the Athens Rock Lobsters. Puck drop for tomorrow's final game of the weekend is scheduled for 4:05pm ET.

Nate Keeley netted the only goal of Saturday's opening period to give Twin City a 1-0 advantage in the matchup. Keeley's goal was his fourth of the season, and was scored at 11:45 of the opening period. Jon Buttitta and Corey Cunningham each collected an assist on the scoring play. Twin City outshot Watertown by an 18-13 margin during the 1st period of Saturday night's showdown.

The only goal of Saturday's 2nd period was netted by Darion Benchich. The goal was scored on the powerplay at 10:08 of the period, and was assisted by Hunter Hall and Matthew Gordon. The Thunderbirds outshot the Wolves by a 15-8 margin during the 2nd period, and Saturday's 3rd period began in a 1-1 tie.

Gus Ford gave Twin City the lead just over one minute into Saturday's final period. Ford's goal was netted on the powerplay at 1:19 of the 3rd period, and was his team-leading 27th of the season. Connor Craig and Jon Buttitta each collected an assist on the scoring play. Egor Filippov tied the game with a goal at 6:40 of the period. Adam Zimmerman recorded an assist on the goal. The final goal of Saturday's contest was scored by Quinn Chevers on the powerplay. Ian McDonald and Vladimir Fadeev each collected an assist on the scoring play. Twin City lifted Boris Babik for an extra attacker in the final minutes of the game, but the Thunderbirds were unable to score the game-tying goal. Twin City outshot Watertown 20-9 in the 3rd period, and 53-30 overall during the matchup.

Boris Babik dropped the game in net for Twin City in a 27-save-on-30-shot effort. Ricardo Gonzalez won the game in goal for Watertown by making 51 saves on 53 shots during the matchup.

The Thunderbirds dropped to 18-21-1 in the loss. Saturday's game was played in front of a season-high 3,149 fans at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena.

The Thunderbirds will return to action tomorrow afternoon in a road game at Akins Ford Arena in Athens, Georgia, against the Athens Rock Lobsters. Sunday's road game is set to begin at 4:05pm ET, and will be streamed live on YouTube, Facebook, and WTOB Radio.

