Twin City Set to Host Watertown

Published on February 28, 2026

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Twin City Thunderbirds are set to host the Watertown Wolves tonight at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena following last night's thrilling 8-6 victory. Tickets may be purchased online at WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. Puck drop for tonight's game between the Thunderbirds and Wolves is scheduled for 6:05pm ET.

The Thunderbirds will be collecting canned goods and non-perishable food items at tonight's home game. All donations will go to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina. The Thunderbirds are also asking fans to bring new pillows, in their original packaging, which will be donated to A Bed And A Book to support families in our community.

Twin City (18-20-1) scored a season-high eight goals in last night's two-goal victory on home ice over Watertown. The Thunderbirds' previous high this season for most goals scored in a single game was seven, achieved most recently on Saturday, January 31st, 2026, in a 7-5 road victory over the Binghamton Black Bears. Twin City also scored seven goals earlier this season in a 7-3 defeat of the Blue Ridge Bobcats on Wednesday, December 31st, 2025. Gus Ford recorded his first hat trick of the season during last night's game. Jon Buttitta, Corey Cunningham, Nate Keeley, Jan Salak, and Roman Kraemer also netted goals for Twin City in the victory. Boris Babik improved his personal record in goal for Twin City to 13-15-1 in a 10-save-on-12-shot performance. Scoring leaders for Twin City entering tonight's home game in Winston-Salem include Gus Ford (26), Zach White (20), and Roman Kraemer (17). Twin City will return to action tomorrow afternoon for one final game in the three-game weekend. Tomorrow afternoon's game will be played on the road at Akins Ford Arena, in Athens, Georgia, against the Athens Rock Lobsters. Puck drop for tomorrow's game is set for 4:05pm ET.

Watertown (13-24-5) dropped a fifth consecutive game in last night's two-goal road loss to Twin City. The Wolves are 2-7-1 over the last ten games, and enter tonight's matchup as the 6th place team in the FPHL's Empire Division standings. Egor Filippov (2), Trevor Neumann, Marquis Grant-Mentis, Brad Reitter, and Hunter Hall netted goals for Watertown during last night's matchup. Ricardo Gonzalez dropped the game in net for the Wolves in a 35-save-on-43-shot performance. Watertown will return to action next weekend following tonight's road game against Twin City with back-to-back home games against the Binghamton Black Bears.

Twin City is currently offering a special ticket through FEVO to celebrate the historic double gold sweep in Milano Cortino for the United States Men's and Women's Hockey Teams. Three tiers of pricing (Gold, Silver, Bronze) are available through this special. The Gold Tier includes two blue section tickets for $46, a nod to the United States' Men's team winning Gold at the Olympics for the first time in forty-six years. Silver Tier pricing includes two red section tickets for $33 in honor of United States Women's Captain Hillary Knight's team record of thirty-three points recorded in the Olympics. The Bronze Tier includes two white section tickets for $20.26, a nod to this year's historic performance by each United States hockey team in the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. https://www.gofevo.com/event/Olympicdiscount23

Thunderbirds' Family 4 Packs are designed to deliver an exciting and affordable night of Thunderbirds hockey. Three themed package options (Red, Black, White) are available as part of this special promotion. The Red Pack includes four glow sticks and four White Section tickets for $64, creating a high-energy game night atmosphere for the whole family. The Black Pack features four pucks along with four White Section tickets for $80, perfect for fans looking to take home a unique piece of the action. The White Pack includes four Thunderbirds t-shirts and four White Section tickets for $88, allowing families to gear up and show their team pride together. Fans interested in purchasing a Family 4 Pack can contact Vice President of Business Operations Joe Cangelosi by phone at (336) 413-3794, or by email at jcangelosi@tcbirds.com, to secure their package and enjoy a memorable night at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena!

Tonight's game is set to begin at 6:05pm ET, and will be streamed live on YouTube, Facebook, and WTOB Radio. Tickets to Thunderbirds home games may be purchased online by skating to WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).







