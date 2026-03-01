Prowlers Hang on to Defeat Sentinels

Published on February 28, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Port Huron Prowlers extended their win streak to five after a 3-1 win over the Indiana Sentinels on February 28 at Hamilton Community Ice Arena. The game was tight the whole way but Port Huron escaped thanks in part to a late power play.

Nick Favaro struck first for the Prowlers with a wrist shot off -the-post-and-in past Chris Curr's glove with under two minutes left in the first.

The game was leveled early in the second when Jonas Leas converted off a pass from Bohdan Zinchenko on a two-on-one chance. It stayed tied until another goal from a Port Huron defenseman with under two minutes left in a period. Bryan Parsons finished a give-and-go with Blake Anderson on the backhand to give his team the lead heading into the third.

"Bizal hit me on the weak side, I was climbing late," Parsons said. "I hit the middle and saw Ando busting down the wing so I feathered it to him and kept the net drive going. He gave it back to me and I just got the puck on net."

With Indiana trying to tie late in the third, Richard Colarusso got called for cross checking and sent off for abuse of officials. Jamie Bucell deflected home a Favaro shot to seal the deal.

Bobby Price dished out two assists to bring his weekend total to five. Reid Cooper notched his 20th win of the season after making 28 stops.

Curr made 30 saves in the loss.

The series concludes on March 1 at 1:30 P.M. and that game can be seen on the PHP Network YouTube channel.







