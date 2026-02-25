Series Preview: Road Stretch Wrap Up

Published on February 25, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Port Huron Prowlers hit the back half of their six-game road stretch this weekend as they visit the Indiana Sentinels for three games. It's the start of five-straight games between these teams.

That 3-0-0 record came from a sweep over the Topeka Scarecrows last week. On Thursday, Port Huron took a 2-0 lead that Topeka tied in the second and the game went to a shootout. Alex Johnson broke a 1-1 tie in the third round of the skills competition and Bailey Huber made the final save to secure the extra point. The middle game of the series was tied 1-1 heading into the third. The Prowlers scored twice to take a 3-1 lead and held on for a 3-2 regulation win. Port Huron completed the sweep after taking a 2-0 lead into the third and finishing with a 4-1 victory on Saturday. The Prowlers are 25-13-1 with 72 points and have a six-point cushion for second place in the Empire Division.

The Sentinels hosted the Danbury Hat Tricks a week after splitting with them in Danbury. On Friday, Indiana took a 2-1 lead into the third period, but the Hat Tricks exploded for four unanswered in the final 20 minutes to take it 5-2. The Sentinels dominated shots on goal the next night, 51-34, but they struggled to solve Kyle Penton. Danbury, meanwhile, scored five in a row to win 6-2 and take the sweep. Indiana enters the final week of February searching for its 10th win of the season as it sits in the basement of the Empire at 9-25-4 with 29 points.

SEASON SERIES (PORT HURON LEADS 6-3)

Nov. 14 @ Port Huron: Sentinels 9, Prowlers 3

Nov. 15 @ Port Huron: Prowlers 4, Sentinels 3

Nov. 26 @ Port Huron: Prowlers 4, Sentinels 2

Dec. 13 @ Port Huron: Sentinels 4, Prowlers 3

Dec. 14 @ Port Huron: Sentinels 4, Prowlers 2

Dec. 31 @ Indiana: Prowlers 3, Sentinels 2 (OT)

Jan. 2 @ Port Huron: Prowlers 4, Sentinels 3 (OT)

Jan. 3 @ Port Huron: Prowlers 5, Sentinels 1

Jan. 24 @ Port Huron: Prowlers 5, Sentinels 1

LAST MEETING

Bobby Price scored an even strength goal, shorthanded goal and power play goal for his first pro hat tricks as the Prowlers dominated at home. Alex Johnson added three helpers and Reid Cooper went 24-25 in net. The following night's game in Indiana was postponed due to weather.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Prowlers - Reid Cooper (G) - One of the top goaltenders in the FPHL can reach some more franchise milestones. Cooper is one win from becoming the third Port Huron goaltender to reach 20 in a season and two wins from becoming the second to reach 30 as a Prowler. He's also top two in the FPHL in wins, goals-against average and save percentage.

Sentinels - Ben Stefanini (F) - The first version of this preview had Ryan Glazer as the player to watch due to this being his first game back off an 8-game suspension for kicking Reggie Millette. Seconds after posting, Glazer was announced as being traded to Baton Rouge for Stefanini, who had been previously acquired by the Zydeco this week from the Moccasins. He has 20 points in 38 games this season for one of the FPHL's top offenses in Monroe.

STAT CENTRAL

The Prowlers have won four-straight games against Indiana ... The Sentinels have scored 7 goals over their last 6 games (including shootout) ... The Sentinels' and Prowlers' power plays rank 11th and 12th in the FPHL, respectively

SERIES SCHEDULE

Feb. 27, 7:30 P.M. at Hamilton Community Ice Arena (Columbus, IN)

Feb. 28, 7:30 P.M. at Hamilton Community Ice Arena (Columbus, IN)

Mar. 1, 12:30 P.M. at Hamilton Community Ice Arena (Columbus, IN)

All three games can be seen live on the PHP Network YouTube channel and at the Prowlers watch parties hosted by Wings Etc.







