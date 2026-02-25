IceCats Deal Lord to Scarecrows for Futures

FLORENCE, SC - The Pee Dee IceCats announced today the team has traded forward Trevor Lord to the Topeka Scarecrows for future considerations.

Lord had 20 goals and 15 assists for 35 points in 37 games with the IceCats.

Pee Dee now travels to Blue Ridge to take on the Bobcats Friday, Saturday and Sunday in a weekend set before returning home for games on March 6 and 7 against the Athens Rock Lobsters. Don't miss Pride Night on Saturday, March 7 as the IceCats celebrate the Pee Dee's rich hockey history! There will be guest appearances by former Pride players and unique throwback jerseys worn that night. Single game seats are on sale now for all remaining IceCats home games via the Florence Center Box Office or online at TicketMaster.com.







