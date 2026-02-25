Before the Black Bears vs Danbury 2/27 & 2/28

BINGHAMTON- The Black Bears begin a home-and-home series this weekend against one of their biggest rivals, the Danbury Hat Tricks. The season series has been completely one-sided, as Binghamton has won all nine meetings between the two teams. The last time they faced off, just before the holiday break, the Black Bears erupted for their highest goal total of the season. D'Orazio and Anderson each recorded four-point nights, while Yates, Sirota, Sargis, Stubbs, and Swain added three-point efforts. Combined with strong goaltending from Dominik Tmej, the Black Bears rolled to an 11-3 victory. Nearly every Binghamton skater found the scoresheet in the dominant performance.

Binghamton enters the weekend on the heels of another commanding showing against the Watertown Wolves. Despite missing key pieces from both their forward group and defensive corps, the Black Bears still collected all six possible points. The first night was controlled entirely by Binghamton, as they scored six goals in the opening period. The offense continued to pour it on, and strong performances from Stephan, D'Orazio, and Bondarenko propelled the Black Bears to a 10-4 win. The second night followed a similar script, although the Wolves struck first. The red-hot Black Bears quickly responded with six unanswered goals to seize control. The teams traded chances late, but the damage had already been done, as Binghamton secured a 9-4 victory and completed the weekend sweep. The Black Bears enter this matchup at 36-5-1, sitting first in the Empire Division with 106 points.

The Hat Tricks welcomed the Indiana Sentinels to Connecticut this past weekend and were in desperate need of points to make up lost ground in the standings. The opening game saw Danbury strike first before Indiana answered with two consecutive goals to grab the lead. There was no cause for concern, however, as the Hat Tricks responded with four straight goals to earn all three points. Night two was more controlled by Danbury, as they held the lead for nearly the entire game, allowing Indiana to tie it just once before pulling away for a 6-2 victory. A four-point performance from Genaro Fronduto and a 49-save effort by Kyle Penton highlighted a strong weekend for the Hat Tricks. Danbury enters the series at 17-20-5, fifth in the division with 53 points.

Players to Watch

Black Bears - Ivan Bondarenko (F)

Bondarenko is putting together a phenomenal season and is inching closer to the single-season assist record. He is the type of player who elevates those around him and has found a consistent role on both the top line and the power play unit. Bondarenko appears on the scoresheet nearly every night and recently put together a point streak of more than 20 consecutive games. The Russian winger's craftiness is always on display as he glides past defenders with ease in the offensive zone. Bondarenko has been a major catalyst for the Black Bears and will look to stay hot as the postseason approaches.

Black Bears - Kyle Stephan (F)

Stephan came out of his second retirement a few weeks ago and has not missed a beat. He recorded multiple goals last weekend in Watertown and provided offense while several top-line scorers were sidelined. Stephan is a smart player who consistently finds himself in the right place at the right time. He also brings valuable experience as one of the few remaining Black Bears who was a part of both championship teams, understanding what it takes to reach the promised land. Given his strong play since returning, it is fair to wonder why he stepped away when he clearly still has plenty left in the tank.

Hat Tricks - Zachary Desmarais (F)

Desmarais began the season with the Black Bears before finding his way to Danbury. His strong frame and skilled hands make him an ideal bottom-six forward. He handles the puck well and is not afraid to play physically when necessary. As Danbury navigates a transitional period, Desmarais is one of the new additions expected to help solidify the lineup. The Hat Tricks will need him to make an impact when they meet the Black Bears this weekend.

Schedule

February 27, 7:30 pm at The Danbury Ice Arena (Danbury, CT.)

February 28, 7:00 pm at The Visions Veterans Memorial Arena (Binghamton, NY.)

You can watch both of the games on the Binghamton Black Bears YouTube channel.







